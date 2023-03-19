Couture produced an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Islanders.

Couture is up to four goals and six helpers through nine games in March. The 33-year-old center is a point away from 60 for the season, with 24 goals and 35 assists through 70 contests overall. He's added 168 shots on net, 118 hits, 62 blocked shots and a minus-19 rating this season. Couture has been one of the Sharks' steadiest forwards lately, and he could provide a boost in offense for fantasy managers that need to bolster their roster for the playoffs.