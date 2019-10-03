Sharks' Logan Couture: Collects helper in loss

Couture produced an assist in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

With the exit of Joe Pavelski in the offeseason, Couture will be looked to as the undisputed first-line center for the Sharks. He's off to a good start this year with an assist. The 30-year-old recorded a career-high 70 points in 81 games in 2018-19 and added 20 more points in as many postseason contests.