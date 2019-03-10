Sharks' Logan Couture: Collects multi-point game

Couture had two even-strength assists and four shots on goal in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Blues.

The top-line center was able to help the Sharks collect two points, notching the primary assist on Kevin Lebanc's overtime goal. Couture was able to run his point total up to 61 in 68 games this campaign. It may be wise to stick with the hot hand, as Couture has racked up 10 points in his last 10 games.