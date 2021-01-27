Couture scored a goal, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 7-3 loss to the Avalanche.

Couture had an assist on the opening tally by Ryan Donato, and the two players swapped roles for Couture's third-period goal. Through seven games, Couture is up to six points, 22 shots on net and a plus-2 rating. He's seeing more than 19 minutes per game for the first time since 2014-15 -- the top-line center should continue to find success even if there's not much of a supporting cast around him.