Couture earned a power-play assist in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over the Coyotes.

Couture had the secondary helper on Tomas Hertl's opening tally at 12:43 of the first period. The 31-year-old Couture is expected to be a fixture on the first power-play unit, where he produced nine of his 39 points in a down season last year. Back at full health for 2020-21, Couture should push for 40 to 45 points in the abbreviated 56-game campaign while working as the Sharks' first-line center.