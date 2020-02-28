Sharks' Logan Couture: Completes comeback in overtime
Couture scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Devils.
In just his second game back from a broken ankle, Couture was able to play the hero. The 30-year-old center is up to 15 tallies, 37 points, 115 shots and a plus-1 rating in 47 contests. He skated 20:26 on Thursday -- if fantasy owners were waiting to see if he would be eased back into the lineup, it's clear Couture will likely see top-six minutes for the rest of the season.
