Couture is considered week-to-week with the same groin issue that caused him to miss the first 45 games of the campaign, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

With the Sharks in last place in the Pacific Division and Couture once again struggling with the groin issue that forced him to miss the first half of the season, San Jose may start to consider shutting the veteran pivot down for the year if his condition doesn't start to improve soon. Couture's been limited to just one assist through six contests this campaign.