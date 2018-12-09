Sharks' Logan Couture: Continues scoring

Couture scored a goal and an assist in a 5-3 victory against the Coyotes on Saturday.

The 29-year-old scored San Jose's second goal and then picked up an assist on the empty-net goal to seal the victory. The multi-point night pulls Couture within a point of averaging one per game. He has 10 goals and 30 points in 31 contests. Couture could easily raise that average to above a point per game soon. He's rather hot at the moment, having tallied four goals and 13 points in the last 11 games.