Couture provided a pair of assists and three shots on goal in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Couture's goal drought extended into January -- it now stands at 10 games. During that span, he's supplied six assists, though his pair of helpers Sunday were the first in that stretch that came at even strength. The 33-year-old center is up to 14 goals, 18 helpers, 89 shots on net, 60 hits, 37 blocked shots and a minus-14 rating through 39 outings.