Couture scored a goal on five shots, added an assist, logged two hits and went minus-2 in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks.

Couture picked up both of his points on the power play. The 33-year-old center shook off his first multi-game slump since mid-January with this effort. He's up to 23 goals, 32 helpers, 159 shots on net, 111 hits, 60 blocked shots and a minus-20 rating through 67 appearances. He's one point shy of matching his production from 77 contests a year ago, and he has a realistic chance to hit the 60-point mark for the first time since 2018-19.