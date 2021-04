Coach Bob Boughner has a "good feeling" that Couture (lower body) will be able to play Friday versus LA, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Couture suffered a lower-body injury while blocking a shot during Tuesday's loss to Anaheim, but it sounds like he's likely closer to probable than questionable against the Kings. Confirmation on his status should surface prior to puck drop versus LA, although it wouldn't be surprising to see Couture's availability boil down to a game-time decision.