Couture scored an empty-net goal on four shots and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Stars.

This was Couture's second goal in his last 17 games, a span in which he's also posted eight assists and a minus-8 rating. The 33-year-old center put the bow on the Sharks' comeback win Wednesday, giving them some late insurance after they previously erased a three-goal deficit. He's up to 16 tallies, 36 points, 106 shots on net, 68 hits, 43 blocked shots and a minus-17 rating through 46 appearances.