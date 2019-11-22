Sharks' Logan Couture: Deposits overtime winner
Couture scored a goal on six shots and added two hits in Thursday's 2-1 overtime win over the Golden Knights.
Couture has often been the set-up man for the Sharks this year, but he was the overtime hero Thursday, converting on a pass from Marc-Edouard Vlasic to seal the victory. The tally extends the center's point streak to five games (two goals, seven helpers). For the year, Couture has four goals and 23 points in 23 outings.
