Sharks' Logan Couture: Dishes out two helpers
Couture bagged a pair of assists in Tuesday's win over the Flyers.
That's back-to-back multi-point efforts from Couture, who is up to 13 goals and 21 points in 23 games. The sniper has been excellent on the power play and is showcasing his all-around game with a tidy plus-8 rating. His consistency and shooting accuracy makes him a must-start whenever the Sharks are in action.
