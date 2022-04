Couture logged two assists and two shots on goal in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Oilers.

Couture helped out on tallies by Scott Reedy (on the power play) and Nick Bonino. This gave Couture six assists in his last six outings. The center has enjoyed a bounce-back campaign with 56 points (17 on the power play), 197 shots on net, 92 hits and a minus-10 rating through 76 appearances.