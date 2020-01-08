Sharks' Logan Couture: Done early Tuesday
Couture suffered an apparent knee injury and will not return to Tuesday's game against the Blues.
Couture went hard into the boards and came up holding at his left knee, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports. He will be evaluated and more information should be available ahead of Thursday's game against the Blues Jackets. Couture has 36 points in 44 contests this season -- missing him for any length of time is a huge blow to the Sharks.
