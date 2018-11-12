Sharks' Logan Couture: Drawing into 600th game

Couture is set to play in his 600th career contest Sunday night against the Flames.

Couture's amassed six goals and 11 helpers for a point-per-game pace. The dangerous top-six center loves playing against Calgary based on his generating 29 points and a plus-17 rating over 31 games against the divisional foe.

More News
Our Latest Stories