Sharks' Logan Couture: Drawing into 600th game
Couture is set to play in his 600th career contest Sunday night against the Flames.
Couture's amassed six goals and 11 helpers for a point-per-game pace. The dangerous top-six center loves playing against Calgary based on his generating 29 points and a plus-17 rating over 31 games against the divisional foe.
