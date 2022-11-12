Couture had a goal on three shots, a power-play assist, a fighting major and three hits in Friday's 5-4 win over the Stars.

Couture took care of the offense first, assisting on an Alexander Barabanov goal in the first period before the two forwards switched roles on a second-period marker. Later in the middle frame, Couture leveled Ty Dellandrea on a hit and dropped the gloves with fellow captain Jamie Benn to atone for it. With four points in his last five games, Couture has been steady lately. The center has six goals, five helpers, 33 shots, 24 hits, nine PIM and a minus-9 rating through 16 contests. Friday marked the first time this year he's had points in consecutive games.