Couture scored a goal on three shots and distributed three hits in Saturday's 6-3 loss to Minnesota.

Couture knocked home a rebound from his knees to get San Jose on the board early in the third period, putting an end to his personal 16-game goal drought. Couture hadn't lit the lamp since March 22 and had provided just three assists since then. Despite the dry spell, Couture still has 15 goals and 27 points in 47 games on the year.