Couture scored a power-play goal on three shots in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blues.

Couture tied the game at 2-2 just under eight minutes into the third period, jamming home a rebound on the doorstep. It was Couture's team-leading 13th goal of the year, but his first with the man advantage since Jan. 18. The 31-year-old leads the Sharks with 21 points in 23 games.