Sharks' Logan Couture: Excels in all situations
Couture scored on a penalty shot and added an assist on the power play in Monday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Bruins.
Couture was hooked by Bruins winger Brad Marchand on a shorthanded rush late in the second period to draw the free opportunity, which he cashed in. Couture is up to 55 points in 60 games, and has two tallies and four helpers in his last four appearances.
