Sharks' Logan Couture: Exits early
Couture missed half the third period against the Flames on Saturday with an undisclosed injury, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
Coach Peter DeBoer didn't provide an update on Couture following the game, so it's unclear if it was just a minor knock or if DeBoer simply didn't have any additional information. It would be a bad time for the center to get hurt, as the Sharks have just seven games remaining before the start of the playoffs. San Jose kicks off a back-to-back Monday against the Blackhawks.
