Sharks' Logan Couture: Expected to garner max-term contract
Couture is closing in on an eight-year, $64 million contract extension with the Sharks, Sportsnet reports.
It sounds like the two sides are busy putting finishing touches on the mega-deal. Couture's current contract with the Sharks ($6 million AAV) wouldn't expire until July 1 of 2019, but it makes perfect sense for GM Doug Wilson to reach a deal with the prized pivot a year ahead of time. Selected ninth overall in the 2007 NHL Entry Draft, Couture's compiled 437 points (213 goals, 224 assists) over 582 career contests -- all with San Jose -- and he's been locked in on the team's No. 1 power-play unit. We'll keep you posted once Couture officially puts pen to paper on the new deal; perhaps that will happen Sunday when the free-agency signing period commences.
