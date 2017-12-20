Sharks' Logan Couture: Expected to miss next two games
Couture (concussion) is likely to be ruled out until after Christmas, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports, citing Sharks coach Peter DeBoer, who added, "That probably makes the most sense."
Barring a miraculous turnaround, San Jose's 2007 ninth overall pick should miss the next two games with his ailment, but it's worth noting that Couture has not been placed on injured reserve. Keep the high-flying pivot reserved in fantasy leagues and consider eyeing prospect Danny O'Regan, who was called up from AHL San Jose on Wednesday.
