Couture (lower body) expects to play Tuesday against Arizona, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Couture was back on the ice for Monday's practice after leaving Friday's game against Anaheim in the third period following a shot block. He mentioned Monday that he knew fairly quickly that it was not serious after the puck struck him around his ankle. Couture has compiled 14 goals and 26 points in 30 games this season.