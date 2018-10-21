Sharks' Logan Couture: Extends hot streak to three games

Couture recorded a goal, an assist and three shots Saturday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.

The multi-point effort gives Couture four goals and six points in his last three games. If all goes well, the 29-year-old forward could finish at a point-per-game clip in 2018-19 so keep him in your lineup regularly.

