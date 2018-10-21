Sharks' Logan Couture: Extends hot streak to three games
Couture recorded a goal, an assist and three shots Saturday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.
The multi-point effort gives Couture four goals and six points in his last three games. If all goes well, the 29-year-old forward could finish at a point-per-game clip in 2018-19 so keep him in your lineup regularly.
More News
-
Sharks' Logan Couture: Produces hat trick against Swords•
-
Sharks' Logan Couture: Fails to impress Wednesday•
-
Sharks' Logan Couture: Pen meets paper on $64M deal•
-
Sharks' Logan Couture: Expected to garner max-term contract•
-
Sharks' Logan Couture: Sets up all three goals•
-
Sharks' Logan Couture: Sets up two late goals•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.