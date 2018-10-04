Sharks' Logan Couture: Fails to impress Wednesday
Couture managed just one shot on goal in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Ducks.
Couture inability to produce Wednesday looks even worse when you consider he was on the ice with the man advantage for 3:19. The winger picked up two PIM and a minus-1 rating for a rather disappointing season opener.
