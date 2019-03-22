Sharks' Logan Couture: Feeling ill
Couture won't play Thursday against LA due to an illness, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
The good news is Couture isn't dealing with an injury, so he shouldn't be sidelined for long. The 29-year-old pivot will be reevaluated ahead of Friday's game against the Ducks.
