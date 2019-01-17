Sharks' Logan Couture: Finds back of net
Couture scored a goal against the Coyotes on Wednesday.
Couture's tally ended a five-game pointless streak. Despite the slump, the 29-year-old is still on pace to best his career-high from 2014-15 in which he tallied 67 points.
