Sharks' Logan Couture: Finds twine in Game 5 win
Couture scored a goal on five shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights in Game 5.
Couture has had a solid series with three goals and two helpers through five games, while adding 13 hits and 22 shots on goal. Two of his five points have come on the power play. He'll be expected to contribute again in Sunday's Game 6 if the Sharks are to continue working out of a now 3-2 series deficit.
