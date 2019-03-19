Sharks' Logan Couture: Finds twine twice

Couture scored two goals, one on the power play, in Monday's 7-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

He fired five shots on goal but went minus-3 in the contest that saw Vegas' top line dominate the game. Couture has 26 goals and 64 points in 73 games this season, as well as 183 shots on goal. His first goal of the night helped him reach the 500 point milestone, all of which have come in a 10-year career with the Sharks.