Sharks' Logan Couture: Finds twine twice
Couture scored two goals, one on the power play, in Monday's 7-3 loss to the Golden Knights.
He fired five shots on goal but went minus-3 in the contest that saw Vegas' top line dominate the game. Couture has 26 goals and 64 points in 73 games this season, as well as 183 shots on goal. His first goal of the night helped him reach the 500 point milestone, all of which have come in a 10-year career with the Sharks.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...