Sharks' Logan Couture: Game-time call Tuesday
Couture (ankle) will be a game-time decision versus the Flyers on Tuesday, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.
Couture's ankle will be reevaluated following Tuesday's game-day skate to determine if the world-class center is ready to return. Even if he doesn't play Tuesday, the Ontario native should be in action against the Devils on Thursday at the latest. If Couture is fully fit, he should slot into a first-line role and rejoin the No. 1 power-play unit.
