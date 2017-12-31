Sharks' Logan Couture: Game-time call
Couture will be a game-time decision against the Stars on Sunday, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
The fact that Couture was taking reps with the top power-play unit is a solid indication that he will be ready to go for Sunday's tilt; however, fantasy owners will want to check back on the center's status after warm-ups. In his four games prior to suffering his concussion, the 28-year-old tallied one goal and three power-play helpers.
