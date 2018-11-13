Sharks' Logan Couture: Game-time decision versus Preds

Couture is a game-time decision against Nashville on Tuesday due to a lower-body injury, Paul Gackle of the Bay Area News Group reports.

Couture -- who was injured late in Sunday's clash with Calgary -- would likely be replaced on the second line by Joe Thornton if he is unable to give it a go Tuesday. Prior to getting hurt, the all-star center was bogged down in a seven-game goal drought, though he has tallied four helpers during his slump. The Ontario native is averaging a career high 19:16 of ice time and should continue to eat up big minutes once cleared to play.