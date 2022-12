Couture recorded an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Sabres.

Couture saw a three-game point streak end Saturday, but he got back on the scoresheet Sunday when he helped out on an Oskar Lindblom tally. Since Nov. 10, Couture has been one of the most consistent players in the league, racking up nine goals and seven helpers in 14 outings. The center has 13 goals, 11 assists, 65 shots on net, 49 hits and a minus-12 rating in 28 contests overall.