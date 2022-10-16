Couture posted an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Blackhawks.

Couture was credited with the primary helper on an Erik Karlsson goal in the first period. Through four games this year, Couture has a goal, an assist, a minus-4 rating, eight shots on net, four blocked shots and three hits. The 33-year-old is firmly in place as the second-line center, though that's more due to a lack of better options on a Sharks team that is likely to struggle to score all year. He had 56 points in 77 outings last season, so there's a case to be made in rostering Couture in most fantasy formats, though his plus-minus probably won't improve.