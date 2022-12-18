Couture picked up a power-play assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Kings.

Couture set up Timo Meier's first-period marker Saturday. The helper put an end to Couture's second multi-game point drought of the season. The 33-year-old center is up to 14 tallies, 13 assists, nine power-play points, 72 shots on net, 53 hits, 28 blocked shots and a minus-10 rating through 32 appearances.