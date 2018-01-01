Sharks' Logan Couture: Gearing up to play Sunday

Couture (concussion) was on the ice for pregame warmups Sunday, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports. As a result, he's likely to suit up against the Stars.

Couture missed four straight games after getting hit in the mouth from Canucks center Alex Burmistrov in mid-December. Team Teal won the last three without the prolific centerman, but he'll be welcomed back with open arms as the Sharks' scoring leader with 15 goals on the season. Due to his status not being decided until warmups, Couture will be a sneaky fantasy play in DFS settings Sunday.