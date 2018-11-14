Sharks' Logan Couture: Gearing up Tuesday

Couture (lower body) will play Tuesday versus the Predators, Paul Gackle of Bay Area News Group reports.

Couture won't miss a game after leaving Sunday's contest versus Calgary early with a lower-body issue. The 29-year-old pivot is on pace for a career year with 17 points in 18 games, but he has just one helper over the last four outings. He'll look to turn that around against the Predators' backup goalie Juuse Saros.