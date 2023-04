Couture had a goal and an assist in the Sharks' 7-2 win over Arizona on Saturday.

Couture is going through a particularly productive stretch, providing five goals and 11 points over his last 10 appearances. That's pushed him up to 27 goals and 64 points in 76 contests this season. The Sharks only have six games left on their schedule, but if Couture stays hot, he might be able to reach the 30-goal milestone for the fourth time in his career.