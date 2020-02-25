Sharks' Logan Couture: Good to go Tuesday

Couture (ankle) was activated from IR, per the NHL media site, and will play against the Flyers on Tuesday.

Couture's ankle was evaluated following Tuesday's morning skate, and he was deemed ready to rock. This will be the 29-year-old center's first game since Jan. 7. Couture's expected to center the top line in this contest, flanked by Evander Kane and Kevin Labanc. Although the Sharks are in sell mode, Couture will look to build on the 36 points he has recorded over 45 games.