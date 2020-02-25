Sharks' Logan Couture: Good to go Tuesday
Couture (ankle) was activated from IR, per the NHL media site, and will play against the Flyers on Tuesday.
Couture's ankle was evaluated following Tuesday's morning skate, and he was deemed ready to rock. This will be the 29-year-old center's first game since Jan. 7. Couture's expected to center the top line in this contest, flanked by Evander Kane and Kevin Labanc. Although the Sharks are in sell mode, Couture will look to build on the 36 points he has recorded over 45 games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.