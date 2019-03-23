Sharks' Logan Couture: Good to go
Couture (illness) will return to the lineup for Friday's game against Anaheim.
Couture missed Thursday's loss to the Kings due to an illness, but he was never expected to be sidelined for long. He'll return to his usual top-six role as well as a spot on San Jose's first power-play unit Friday.
