Sharks' Logan Couture: Grabs two points

Couture scored a goal and added a helper in Sunday's 3-2 shootout win over Anaheim.

After a brief two-game absence from the scoresheet, Couture has put up four points over a modest three-game streak. The 28-year-old is now up to 23 goals and 20 assists through 52 games -- that's a pace of 68 points over a full season, which suggests he should be able to challenge his career-high 67 from 2014-15.