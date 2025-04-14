Couture (groin) will announce his retirement at a press conference Tuesday, Chris Johnston of The Athletic reports.

Couture was hoping to get into the lineup during the 2024-25 campaign but was unable to recover from his groin injury to get back onto the ice. As a result, the 15-year NHL veteran will hang up his skates with 933 games under his belt, all with the Sharks, in which he racked up 323 goals and 378 assists. Despite playing in 116 postseason contests and tallying 101 points, Couture was never able to lift Lord Stanley's chalice, losing in the Finals against Pittsburgh back in 2016.