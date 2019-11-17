Sharks' Logan Couture: Harvests trio of apples
Couture produced three assists (one on the power play) in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Red Wings.
Couture's excellent playmaking continued Saturday, as he had a hand in all three of the Sharks' goals during regulation. The center is up to 21 points in as many games. He's registered two goals and nine helpers in his last five outings, a large reason why the Sharks are riding a six-game winning streak.
