Sharks' Logan Couture: Hat trick in Game 3
Couture posted a hat trick in a 4-2 win over the Avalanche on Tuesday in Game 3 of their second-round series.
Couture has found twine nine times in 10 postseason games during this run, while adding three assists. His line with Timo Meier and Gustav Nyquist combined for eight points in Game 3. With Couture running hot right now, he is a must-play in virtually all fantasy formats.
