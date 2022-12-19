Couture put up a power-play assist and went minus-2 in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Flames.

Couture set up a Tomas Hertl tally in the third period. This was Couture's second straight game with a power-play helper after he went nine contests with no man-advantage production. The center is up to 28 points (10 on the power play), 73 shots on net, 54 hits, 29 blocked shots and a minus-12 rating in 33 outings overall.