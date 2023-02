Couture posted an assist, four hits and three blocked shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Sabres.

Couture has an assist in each of his last two games and four of six contests since the All-Star break. The 33-year-old center continues to provide steady points from his second-line role. He's up to 19 goals, 27 helpers, 134 shots on net, 95 hits, 53 blocked shots and a minus-20 rating in 57 outings overall.