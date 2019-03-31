Sharks' Logan Couture: Helping hand in win
Couture dished out two assists in Saturday's win over the Golden Knights.
Midway through the third period Couture won an offensive-zone faceoff back to Marc-Edouard Vlasic, who hammered a slap shot into the net. Couture added another helper on Brent Burns' game-winning goal in overtime. This was Couture's second straight two-assist games, and it lifted him to career highs in assists (42) and points (68) this season.
