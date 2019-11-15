Play

Sharks' Logan Couture: Helps finish off win

Couture tallied a goal on three shots and added an assist in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Ducks.

Couture's assist came shorthanded on an Evander Kane goal, and the center later provided an unassisted insurance tally to confirm the result. Thursday marked Couture's third multi-point effort in his last four games. He's up to three goals and 18 points through 20 contests.

